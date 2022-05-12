Protesters vent fury at French company for staying in Russia

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In the weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, a protest movement was born in Poland urging people to boycott companies that have chosen to keep operating in Russia. The key target is the home improvement giant Leroy Merlin, a popular French retailer. Protests have been held across Poland over the company’s decision to keep operating its 112 stores in Russia even as many other Western companies have suspended operations there. Protesters accuse the company of helping finance the war given that its revenue means its paying taxes to the Russian government. Leroy Merlin wouldn’t comment other than to say it’s not responsible for the conflict.