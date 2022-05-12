Phils’ Harper small elbow tear; can hit, no throw for month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has a small tear in his right elbow and won’t throw for four weeks, but the reigning NL MVP will stay in the lineup as Philadelphia’s designated hitter. Manager Joe Girardi says Harper will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection Sunday and won’t play that day at Dodger Stadium. Harper was hitting .269 with six home runs and 19 RBIs going into the series opener at Los Angeles. The 29-year-old star has spent most of his time at DH this year because of his elbow trouble. The small tear in Harper’s ulnar collateral ligament was revealed during a visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles earlier in the day.