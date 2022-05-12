N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn’t have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Some experts say the North’s admissions of an outbreak suggested a willingness to receive outside aid. It previously shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX program, possibly because they have monitoring requirements.