Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO. Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the opening week of the war. On the ground, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.