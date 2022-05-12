How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

The stock market ended another erratic day of trading with mixed results as investors grapple to understand what’s next with inflation and the U.S. central bank’s response to it. The S&P 500 erased most of an early slump to close only slightly lower, largely because of drops in a few tech giants like Apple and Microsoft. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell and the Nasdaq eked out a gain. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that wholesale prices soared 11% in April from a year earlier. That follows a hot report on inflation at the consumer level on Wednesday.