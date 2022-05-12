Heat beat 76ers 99-90 in Game 6 to advance to East finals

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points and waved “bye bye” to the Philly crowd as he sent the Miami Heat into the Eastern Conference finals with a 99-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night in Game 6. The Heat will play the winner of the Milwaukee-Boston series. The Heat reached the conference finals for the second time in three seasons, again with Butler leading the charge. Philly fans — and many inside the 76ers organization — still can’t believe the franchise let Butler get away after the 2019 season. He did not mess around and scored 14 points in the third quarter when the Heat used a 16-2 run to take control. Joel Embiid scored 20 points for Philadelphia on 7-of-24 shooting.