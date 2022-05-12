Fallen San Luis Obispo police officer to be honored at Farmers’ Market Law Enforcement Night

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A San Luis Obispo police detective who was killed in the line of duty will be honored during Law Enforcement Night at the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market Thursday.

Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant on May 10, 2021.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department plans to participate in Law Enforcement Night at the weekly farmers' market Thursday, and wristbands will be distributed that honor Benedetti.

The wristbands say "In Memory of Luca" and "E.O.W. 5.10.21," which stands for end of watch.

The police department tweeted that officers will be parked on Chorro Street and will distribute the wristbands while supplies last.

The Farmers' Market runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo.

This is one of several tributes to Benedetti this week.

On Tuesday, a candlelight vigil was held in Benedetti's memory in Mission Plaza. Law enforcement officers and other members of the community came together to mark one year since his death.

“It’s important to me that we never forget Luca and it’s important to me that we carry his legacy on and I think tonight really communicates to our community the value that he had and the impact that he had not only on our department family but for our community as a whole," said San Luis Obispo Police Chief Rick Scott.

On Monday, the city of Grover Beach issued a proclamation declaring the week of May 15 through May 21 "National Police Week in Honor of San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti."

Benedetti was 37 years old. He left behind a wife and two young children.