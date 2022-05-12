EXPLAINER: WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia

As WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner approaches the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, she has no clear prospect of release. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star center may as early as Friday face a Moscow court hearing, which is likely to extend her pre-trial detention. It doesn’t help that she was arrested in Moscow, at the lowest point of U.S.-Russian relations in decades. Here is a look at Griner’s predicament, and the efforts to secure her release.