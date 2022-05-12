Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 113-86 on Thursday night to force a Game 7 in the Western Conference semifinals. The home team has won all six games, none with a final margin closer than seven points. The deciding game is Sunday in Phoenix. The Mavericks won when facing elimination for the first time in three tries with Doncic, their three-time All-Star. The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series. Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Devin Booker had 19 points.