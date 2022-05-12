DA: Suspects tried to kidnap baby 3 times before succeeding

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors say that the woman and man charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby last month from his Northern California home while his grandmother unloaded groceries tried at least three times to take the child before succeeding. Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise said Yesenia Ramirez and Jose Portillo were charged with three attempted kidnapping counts at a hearing Thursday. The two had already been charged with the April 25 kidnapping. The child was found unharmed in Portillo’s home the following day and the two were arrested. Ramirez’s attorney says he can’t comment on the charges because prosecutors haven’t shared the evidence in the case. Portillo’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.