Brown hits go-ahead HR in 8th, A’s take 4 of 5 from Tigers

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Michael Fulmer got the first two outs of the eighth, but Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Brown homered. The Tigers have lost nine of 10. Oakland came to Comerica Park this week with a nine-game losing streak, but won four times in an unusual five-game series. The Athletics’ only loss came when they were the official home team in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader — a game they were originally supposed to host before the season’s first series was postponed by the lockout. Miguel Cabera made it 3-all in the Detroit sixth with his 601st career double, tying Barry Bonds for 17th all-time.