Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:04 pm

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic-violence case

KEYT

By ARNIE STAPLETON
AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Jeudy was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer representing him yet. The Broncos say they’re aware of Jeudy’s arrest and are gathering more information on it.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content