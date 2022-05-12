Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy arrested in domestic-violence case

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence-related charge in suburban Denver. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says Jeudy was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round draft pick out of Alabama in 2020. It wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer representing him yet. The Broncos say they’re aware of Jeudy’s arrest and are gathering more information on it.