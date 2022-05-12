Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

By AMY TAXIN

Associated Press

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The California Coastal Commission has rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn ocean water into drinking water. The commission on Wednesday unanimously voted to deny a permit for construction of a plant designed to produce 50 million gallons of water a day in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant, arguing it was needed as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years. But opponents said it would kill billions of tiny marine organisms that form the basis of the food chain and called the plant costly and unnecessary. Poseidon said it was disappointed in the decision.