49ers WR hopes Kaepernick workout prepares him for Lance

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco rookie receiver Danny Gray found the ideal workout partner before the draft to prepare him to play with the 49ers’ strong-armed quarterback, Trey Lance. It just happened to be a former 49ers quarterback known for his ability to throw with velocity. Gray was part of a group of receivers who worked out with Colin Kaepernick in Dallas. Kaepernick hasn’t played in the NFL since his final year with the 49ers in 2016 when he made headlines after he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.