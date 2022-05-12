3 dead as car smashes into construction equipment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Three people are dead and three injured after a car smashed into construction equipment on the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach. The Tesla Model S struck a curb and then slammed into roadwork equipment at about 12:45 a.m. Thursday. The crash killed three people in the car: a Newport Beach, an Arizona man and a woman from Texas. Police say three construction workers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.