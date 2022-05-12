16-year-old killed, 2 others wounded in California shooting

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was killed and two other teens were wounded in a shooting early Thursday in Southern California. Police in Corona say officers responding to reports of gunfire found the three young victims on the ground in a residential neighborhood around 1 a.m. A 13-year-old victim was listed as stable and a 14-year-old underwent surgery for serious injuries. Police say the shooting was an isolated event and there is no ongoing threat to the public.