US casinos had best month ever in March, winning $5.3B

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Inflation may be soaring, supply chains are snarled and the coronavirus just won’t go away. But America’s casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March. The gambling industry’s national trade group reported Wednesday that the country’s commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March. That’s their best single-month total ever. The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion. The numbers don’t include tribal casinos, which report their income separately. They’re expected to report similarly positive results later this year.