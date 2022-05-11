Svitolina: Russian, Belarusian players must speak about war

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina wants Russian and Belarusian players to say whether they oppose the war in her nation. She says in an interview with The Associated Press that “it’s very important that they speak out.” Because otherwise we don’t know “if they support the action of the army.” She also addresses her mental health concerns and talks of feeling overwhelmed by the constant sad news back home. Svitolina is taking a break from tennis and will miss the French Open.