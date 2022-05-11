Rivas’ key hit vs hometown Padres lifts Cubs to 7-5 win

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single against his hometown team in the eighth inning, and the banged-up Chicago Cubs beat the San Diego Padres 7-5. Rivas came up with the bases loaded and singled to center off Luis García. The Padres announced during the game that manager Bob Melvin had prostate surgery and is expected to make a full recovery. Melvin said Tuesday that he hoped to miss only the first six games of the Padres’ forthcoming nine-game road trip. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took two of three in the series.