NYC mayor calls on ATF to yank ghost gun kit maker’s license

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s mayor is calling on the Biden administration to yank the federal firearms license of a Nevada company that sells parts and kits for ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been increasingly turning up at crime scenes around the U.S. Mayor Eric Adams joined with gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety on Wednesday to publicly call for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately revoke the license of a Polymer80, Inc. alleging the company has violated federal gun laws requiring background checks of purchasers and serial numbers, among other measures.