Marlins use 8-run ninth to blow past Diamondbacks 11-3

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a key single, and the Miami Marlins used an eight-run ninth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-3. The Marlins controlled most of the game until the eighth, when D-backs pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit a tying two-run homer off Steven Okert. Miami responded quickly against the D-backs bullpen, starting a rally that included two three-run homers. The Marlins avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the second time in their past 11 games. The D-backs had their three-game winning streak snapped.