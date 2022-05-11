Skip to Content
Logue pitches gem in 2nd start, A’s pound Tigers 9-0

By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Zach Logue pitched seven scoreless innings in his second major league start and the Oakland Athletics spoiled the debut of Joey Wentz by thumping the floundering Detroit Tigers 9-0. Sean Murphy and Kevin Smith each drove in two runs and Christian Bethancourt supplied three hits, two runs scored and an RBI for the A’s. Oakland, which entered Detroit on a nine-game losing streak, is 3-1 in the five-game series. The Tigers have lost eight of their last nine, scoring two runs or less in each of those defeats.

