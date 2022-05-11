Judge: Trump must pay $110K, meet conditions to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge says he will lift his contempt of court order issued against Donald Trump if the former president meets certain conditions, including paying $110,000 in fines racked up for being slow to respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general. Judge Arthur Engoron said he will conditionally lift Trump’s contempt finding if, by May 20, Trump submits additional paperwork detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed records and explaining his and his company’s document retention policies, among other conditions. Engoron found Trump in contempt on April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena for documents issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James.