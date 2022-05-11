EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

BERLIN (AP) — European Union authorities say the bloc will no longer require masks to be worn at airports and on planes starting next week amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency says it hopes the joint decision with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control will mark “a big step forward in the normalization of air travel” for passengers and crews. The agencies said Wednesday the new guideline took account of the latest developments in the pandemic especially “the levels of vaccination and naturally acquired immunity.” The new recommendations take effect on May 16. Rules for masks may still vary by airline beyond that date if they fly to or from destinations where the rules are different.