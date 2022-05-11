Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:26 am

Edmunds compares the 2022 Acura MDX to the 2022 Audi Q7

KEYT

By ALEX NISHIMOTO
Edmunds

Can the redesigned Acura MDX unseat the reigning three-row luxury champ? The MDX makes a case for itself against the Audi Q7 with its lower starting price, larger third-row bench and slightly more cargo capacity. Meanwhile, the Q7 features an elegant interior and more attainable fuel economy numbers, and it’s more engaging to drive. Which three-row midsize luxury SUV will come out on top? The experts at Edmunds will break down the pros and cons.   

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content