Clemson adds G Brevin Galloway to men’s basketball roster

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added Boston College transfer Brevin Galloway to its men’s basketball roster. The school announced the move Wednesday. Galloway is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound guard. This will be Galloway’s sixth year of college basketball. He played in 25 games for the Eagles last season, averaging 8.3 points. Galloway was also second on the team with 44 3-pointers. He began his career with the College of Charleston before following his head coach Earl Grant to Boston College last season. Galloway is the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway.