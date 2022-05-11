Asian shares track technology-led sell-off on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have declined in Asia following the release of U.S. inflation data that was worse than expected. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 1.5% after authorities arrested several prominent democracy advocates, including a retired Roman Catholic cardinal. Chinese leaders pledged more support for the slowing economy. U.S. futures declined following losses Wednesday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 fell 1.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.2%. A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed inflation slowed a touch in April, down to 8.3% from 8.5% in March. That was still higher than expected. Producer prices for April are due later Thursday.