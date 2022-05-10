UK Parliament opens with pomp, problems for Boris Johnson

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Parliament is opening a new year-long session with Prime Minister Boris Johnson trying to re-energize his scandal-tarnished administration and address the U.K.’s worsening cost-of-living crisis. Johnson’s Conservative government will set out its legislative agenda at the tradition-steeped State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday. The Queen’s Speech is its centerpiece and it will contain 38 pieces of legislation that will include bills on education, animal welfare and “levelling up” economic opportunity to poorer regions. The speech is written by the government but traditionally read out by the monarch. Buckingham Palace says 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II intends to attend. But a final decision will be made Tuesday.