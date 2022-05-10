Sri Lanka extends curfew after violence, PM’s resignation

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities extended a curfew another day as sporadic violence and arson continued after pro-government mobs attacked peaceful protesters this week. The violence prompted the defense ministry to order security forces to shoot people who cause injury and damage. Nationwide protests have called for the resignations of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, who stepped down as prime minister, over a debt crisis that has nearly bankrupted the country. After Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned, security forces evacuated him from his home through thousands of protesters. The Indian Embassy denied speculation that “certain political persons and their families have fled to India.” President Gotabaya Rajapaksa remained in his official residence guarded by the military and police.