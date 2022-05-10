Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Broncos and Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+. Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day. It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.