Sarah Fisher selected as Indy 500 celebrity pace car driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar veteran Sarah Fisher has been selected as the celebrity pace car driver for this month’s Indianapolis 500. Fisher has been the regular pace-car driver for series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for years. This time she won’t be taking the handoff from some high-profile non-racing veteran. Instead she’ll be in the car for the entire May 29 race. She will drive the 670-horsepower 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th- year anniversary edition, the automobile manufacturer announced. Fisher made nine 500 starts in her career and was the first female to win an IndyCar pole.