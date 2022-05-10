Road teams sweep unusual A’s-Tigers doubleheader

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal led the Tigers to a 6-0 win over Oakland as the visiting team in the opener of a unique doubleheader caused by Major League Baseball’s lockout. With the Athletics as the visiting team in the second game, 25-year-old Adrian Martinez (1-0) pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings in his major league debut to help Oakland to a 4-1 victory. In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener. Oakland (12-19) then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers (9-21) to their seventh loss in eight games.