Los Angeles to cut outdoor watering to 2 days a week

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has announced that the city is moving to require its nearly 4 million residents to reduce outdoor watering from three days a week to two as California’s drought lengthens. LA’s cutback would take effect June 1 after receiving expected City Council approval. The planned restriction announced Tuesday for Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers is less severe than a recent decision by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California that some residents it supplies must cut watering to one day a week. Garcetti says Los Angeles can be less restrictive due to ongoing actions to reduce water use.