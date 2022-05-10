Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series. Kempe also scored and had an assist for the Kings in regulation. Troy Stecher, Andreas Anthansiou and Phillip Danault also scored. Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Zack Kassian added a goal for the Oilers, who were coming off a 4-0 loss in Game 4 on Sunday. Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings. Edmonton’s Mike Smith stopped 38 of 43 shots.