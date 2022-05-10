Cubs’ Rivas gets HR when ball bounces out of rookie’s glove

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alfonso Rivas of the Chicago Cubs got a two-run homer when his fly ball to deep center field bounced out of the glove of rookie Jose Azocar and went over the fence.Azocar was starting in place of Gold Glove center fielder Trent Grisham because the Padres were facing lefty Wade Miley. Azocar slumped to the ground in disappointment after the play. Rivas grew up in nearby Chula Vista and went to La Jolla Country Day. His homer tied the game at 2 in the third inning. It was his second and came off Mike Clevinger, who was making his first start in San Diego since Sept. 23, 2020.