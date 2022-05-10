Skip to Content
Bumgarner sharp in Dbacks win, Lovullo tops in franchise

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Madison Bumgarner pitched effectively into the seventh inning in his first start since being ejected and the Arizona Diamondbacks made Torey Lovullo the winningest manager in franchise history with a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins. Bumgarner gave up a two-run homer to Jose Soler in a shaky first inning, but allowed two hits the rest of the way after his strange ejection against Miami last week. Jordan Luplow hit a two-run homer off Jesus Luzardo in the first inning. Arizona has won seven of eight, and this one was Lovullo’s 354th victory game, passing Kirk Gibson’s team record. 

The Associated Press

