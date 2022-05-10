Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to put a spotlight on the spike in food prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He plans to travel on Wednesday to an Illinois farm to emphasize how U.S. agricultural exports can relieve the financial pressures being felt worldwide. The war in Ukraine has disrupted supply of that country’s wheat to global markets. It’s also triggered higher costs for oil, natural gas and fertilizer. A U.N. agency says its food price index in April jumped nearly 30% from a year ago. Americans are also bearing some pain as food prices are up 8.8% from a year ago.