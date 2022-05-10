Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:04 pm

Austin Riley first of 4 champion Braves to go to arbitration

KEYT

ATLANTA (AP) — Third baseman Austin Riley became the first of four members of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves to go to a salary arbitration hearing, asking for $4.25 million rather than the team’s $3.95 million offer. Arbitrators Richard Bloch, Steven Wolf and John Woods heard the case virtually. A decision is expected Wednesday, along with the case of St. Louis outfielder Tyler O’Neill, which was heard last Friday by a different panel. Riley set career bests last season with a .303 average, 33 homers and 107 RBIs. He played in 160 games, tying Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson for the NL lead.

News
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content