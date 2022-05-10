European shares gain, Asia mixed ahead of US inflation data

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Shares have climbed in Europe after a mixed day in Asia ahead of the release of U.S. inflation data. U.S. futures and oil prices also were higher. The Labor Department will report consumer inflation for April later Wednesday. Price trends help to shape Federal Reserve policy on interest rate hikes, which in turn can slow economic growth by making borrowing more costly. Chinese shares rose after the government reported lower-than-expected price increases for the month of April. That would leave room for more stimulus to help the world’s second-largest economy recover from shutdowns to fight coronavirus outbreaks. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 wound up 0.2% higher after giving up most of an early gain of 1.9%.