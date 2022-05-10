Angels rookie Reid Detmers throws no-hitter against Rays

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors’ second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefited from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0. The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high 108 pitches in his 11th big league start, striking out two and walking one. He completed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history when Yandy Diaz grounded out shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game. Brett Phillips reached with one out in the seventh when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips’ grounder. The crowd at Angel Stadium cheered and Walsh clapped moments later when the videoboard showed the play was ruled an error.