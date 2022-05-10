Angels lefty Reid Detmers has no-hitter thru 6 against Rays

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers has a no-hitter through six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 22-year-old has thrown 64 pitches and struck out two. The Angels lead 8-0. Detmers retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a lead-off walk in the sixth. Anthony Rendon then made a nice leap to snag Vidal Bruján’s line drive, and Kevin Kiermaier ground into a double play to end the inning. Detmers made a nice defensive play in the fifth when he quickly snagged a grounder up the middle by Randy Arozarena.