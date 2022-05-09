Rodón strikes out 12 in 6 innings, Giants beat Rockies 8-5

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón matched his season high with 12 strikeouts in six innings and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5. Mauricio Dubón had three hits, including his second homer in three days, and drove in three runs as the Giants won their eighth straight against the Rockies dating to last season. Austin Slater added a pair of singles. Yonathan Daza had two RBIs for Colorado. Connor Joe and José Iglesias each got three hits. The Rockies have lost three of four.