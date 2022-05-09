Skip to Content
Ohtani hits 2 homers, 1st grand slam; Angels beat Rays 11-3

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his first grand slam in professional baseball on a two-homer night, and the surging Los Angeles Angels beat the Tampa Bay Rays 11-3. The AL MVP hit two homers in a game for the second time this season and eighth in the majors. Ohtani had a solo shot in the sixth inning off Jalen Beeks. In the seventh, he connected on a 3-1 cutter from Calvin Faucher and sent it over the wall in left field for the Angels’ third grand slam this season. Mike Trout and Jared Walsh also went deep and drove in three runs each for the Angels, who have won five of six.

