North Carolina State transfer joins revamped Butler roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Butler coach Thad Matta says 6-foot-11 Manny Bates will join the Bulldogs program next season. Bates is a grad transfer from North Carolina State, where he had 147 blocks and shot 64.7% from the field in two seasons with the Wolfpack. It’s the latest move in a flurry of program additions since Matta returned to his alma mater in April. The Bulldogs announced last week that they had also signed signed 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas, a transfer from Georgia State, and added former Ohio State stars Greg Oden and Jon Diebler to Matta’s staff. 

The Associated Press

