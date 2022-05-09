Hendricks brilliant for 8 2/3 innings as Cubs snap skid

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Hendricks came within one out of three-hit shutout for the Chicago Cubs, who beat the listless San Diego Padres 6-0 to snap a season-high five-game losing streak. Manager David Ross came out to get Hendricks after he got Jurickson Profar to fly out to left on his 116th pitch. Hendricks struck out rookie José Azocar to open the ninth and walked Jake Cronenworth on six pitches before going to a full count against Profar. Scott Effros came on and retired Manny Machado. Hendricks (2-3) didn’t allow a runner to reach scoring position as he continued his mastery of the Padres.