Curry, Warriors rally past Grizzlies 101-98 for 3-1 lead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry converted eight free throws over the final 45.7 seconds on the way to 32 points, leading the Golden State Warriors’ fourth-quarter comeback for a 101-98 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies and a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.Curry also dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds as Golden State rallied to win without coach Steve Kerr after he tested positive for COVID-19 less than two hours before tipoff. Tyus Jones had 19 points, six rebounds and five assists as Memphis missed injured All-Star Ja Morant.