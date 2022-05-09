Skip to Content
Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

By KEN RITTER
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of Lake Mead. The drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir is just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a lawyer. He said Monday that there’s no telling what they’ll find in Lake Mead. Two paddle boarders from Henderson found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar. A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel. A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he’d bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

