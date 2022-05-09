Skip to Content
Boater who died in weekend drowning at Topaz Lake identified

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after drowning in Topaz Lake over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reports 32-year-old Jacques “Jack” Castaneda was confirmed Monday as Nevada’s first boating-related death this year. The Nevada Department of Wildlife says Castaneda, another man and two children—ages 4 and 14—got caught in a storm on the lake. The department’s boating education coordinator told the newspaper the four were in a 12-foot aluminum vessel that capsized 200 feet from shore. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office pronounced Castaneda, who was not wearing a life jacket, dead at the scene. The other three were treated at the lake and released. Topaz Lake straddles both Nevada and California.

