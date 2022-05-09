Global stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks have fallen while European markets opened higher as anxiety increased that U.S. interest rate hikes to fight inflation might stall economic growth. London, Frankfurt and Shanghai rose. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices advanced. Wall Street futures were higher after the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 3.2% on Monday to its lowest level in more than a year. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high, but investors worry that might trigger a U.S. downturn. That adds to pressure from Russia’s war on Ukraine and a Chinese slowdown.