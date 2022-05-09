Suns’ Williams voted NBA Coach of the Year after 64 wins

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season. The Suns were the NBA’s best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team. Williams joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-05) as coaches who have won the award with the Suns. The runner-up to New York’s Tom Thibodeau last season, Williams was the runaway winner this time. He received 81 of 100 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 458 points.